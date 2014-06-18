June 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* General Electric, Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries need to improve their offers for French engineering group Alstom, a source in the French president's office said on Tuesday.

* General Electric Co and Alstom SA have agreed on a tentative value for GE's train signaling unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* SoftBank Corp's venture capital arm is close to securing an investment in enterprise mobile company Kony Inc, and could announce a deal as soon as Tuesday, people close to the matter said.

* Samsung Everland Inc has chosen Daewoo Securities , Citigroup, JPMorgan and Woori Investment & Securities to advise on its listing, two sources with knowledge of the matter on Tuesday.

* India's new government could sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd, with a final decision expected next week, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters.

* New British bank TSB will be valued at 1.3 billion pounds or more when it lists on the stock market this week after its parent Lloyds Banking Group lifted the minimum price it will sell shares at, people familiar with the matter said.

* India's Ratnakar Bank Ltd plans to launch an initial public offering of shares worth up to $250 million in the first quarter of next year, three sources directly involved in the process said on Tuesday.

* Polish state railways PKP has found buyers for a 17-percent stake in rail freight company PKP Cargo at 76.5 zlotys ($25.19) per share, two market sources said on Tuesday.

* Britain's Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail will secure unconditional European Union antitrust approval for their 3.8-billion-pound ($6.38 billion) merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* European financial markets operator Euronext's initial public offering (IPO) is fully subscribed with good demand, sources with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Oracle Corp is in talks to buy Micros Systems Inc , which makes software for retailers and hotel chains, for more than $5 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan may invest 3 billion ringgit ($933 million) to build a casino complex in the state of Pahang if authorities approve a plan for what would be the country's second casino, the Business Times reported.

