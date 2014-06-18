June 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* General Electric, Siemens and Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries need to improve their offers for
French engineering group Alstom, a source in the
French president's office said on Tuesday.
* General Electric Co and Alstom SA have
agreed on a tentative value for GE's train signaling unit, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* SoftBank Corp's venture capital arm is close to
securing an investment in enterprise mobile company Kony Inc,
and could announce a deal as soon as Tuesday, people close to
the matter said.
* Samsung Everland Inc has chosen Daewoo Securities
, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Woori
Investment & Securities to advise on its listing,
two sources with knowledge of the matter on Tuesday.
* India's new government could sell a 5 percent stake in
state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd, with a final
decision expected next week, two sources directly involved in
the process told Reuters.
* New British bank TSB will be valued at 1.3 billion pounds
or more when it lists on the stock market this week after its
parent Lloyds Banking Group lifted the minimum price it
will sell shares at, people familiar with the matter said.
* India's Ratnakar Bank Ltd plans to launch an
initial public offering of shares worth up to $250 million in
the first quarter of next year, three sources directly involved
in the process said on Tuesday.
* Polish state railways PKP has found buyers for a
17-percent stake in rail freight company PKP Cargo at 76.5
zlotys ($25.19) per share, two market sources said on Tuesday.
* Britain's Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail
will secure unconditional European Union antitrust
approval for their 3.8-billion-pound ($6.38 billion) merger, two
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* European financial markets operator Euronext's initial
public offering (IPO) is fully subscribed with good demand,
sources with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on
Tuesday.
* Oracle Corp is in talks to buy Micros Systems Inc
, which makes software for retailers and hotel chains,
for more than $5 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people
familiar with the matter.
* Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan may invest 3 billion
ringgit ($933 million) to build a casino complex in the state of
Pahang if authorities approve a plan for what would be the
country's second casino, the Business Times reported.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)