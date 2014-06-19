June 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Italy's biggest utility Enel aims to sell assets
in Eastern Europe to meet its debt reduction target, a source
close to the matter said on Wednesday.
* Taiwan's Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd will
issue $300 million worth of convertible bonds, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* The U.S. steel industry is considering challenging a trade
deal with Russia that governs imports of hot-rolled steel,
potentially reviving a decades-old dispute amid mounting
tensions over Russia's actions in Ukraine, two sources said.
* Lukoil is in talks with U.S. oil firm Hess Corp
to buy a stake in its offshore project in Ghana, two
sources close to the talks said, as part of its strategy to look
beyond a closed Russian market.
* Singapore-based rubber firm Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd
is in talks to buy rubber processing plants in
Indonesia from privately held Lee Rubber for S$400 million to
S$500 million ($320 million to $400 million), three people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* General Electric will submit an improved offer for
the energy businesses of French engineering group Alstom
on Thursday, a source close to the U.S. conglomerate
said, as GE seeks to fend off a rival proposal.
* BlackBerry Ltd is set to unveil a
licensing deal with Amazon.com Inc that will allow the
Canadian smartphone maker to offer about 240,000 Android apps
from Amazon's app store on BlackBerry's new devices, according
to sources.
* The successful restructuring of bankrupt oil producer Óleo
e Gás Participações SA will allow Brazilian tycoon
Eike Batista to move forward with plans to cut his own debt,
three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
* Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali could
seal a deal to sell its Swiss private banking unit BSI to
Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual by the end of this month,
sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
* Boeing Co is in talks to sell 747-8 jumbo jets, the
four-engine model that has struggled to attract buyers, to the
commercial finance arm of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
Ltd, three people familiar with the matter said,
Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1sn17uk)
