* Italy's biggest utility Enel aims to sell assets in Eastern Europe to meet its debt reduction target, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

* Taiwan's Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd will issue $300 million worth of convertible bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* The U.S. steel industry is considering challenging a trade deal with Russia that governs imports of hot-rolled steel, potentially reviving a decades-old dispute amid mounting tensions over Russia's actions in Ukraine, two sources said.

* Lukoil is in talks with U.S. oil firm Hess Corp to buy a stake in its offshore project in Ghana, two sources close to the talks said, as part of its strategy to look beyond a closed Russian market.

* Singapore-based rubber firm Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd is in talks to buy rubber processing plants in Indonesia from privately held Lee Rubber for S$400 million to S$500 million ($320 million to $400 million), three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* General Electric will submit an improved offer for the energy businesses of French engineering group Alstom on Thursday, a source close to the U.S. conglomerate said, as GE seeks to fend off a rival proposal.

* BlackBerry Ltd is set to unveil a licensing deal with Amazon.com Inc that will allow the Canadian smartphone maker to offer about 240,000 Android apps from Amazon's app store on BlackBerry's new devices, according to sources.

* The successful restructuring of bankrupt oil producer Óleo e Gás Participações SA will allow Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista to move forward with plans to cut his own debt, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali could seal a deal to sell its Swiss private banking unit BSI to Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual by the end of this month, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

* Boeing Co is in talks to sell 747-8 jumbo jets, the four-engine model that has struggled to attract buyers, to the commercial finance arm of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, three people familiar with the matter said, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1sn17uk)

