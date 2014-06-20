June 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation will sell around
$500 million of shares in Samsung Life Insurance, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
* Italy's biggest utility Enel has received
several expressions of interest for its stake in Slovakian
generating company Slovenske Elektrarne, a source
close to the matter said on Thursday.
* French state bank BPI is ready to take a stake in the
future structure of Alstom regardless of whom the
engineering group decides to tie its fate to, a source close to
the talks said on Thursday.
* The Pentagon has told Congress that it plans to award
Northrop Grumman Corp a five-year contract worth up to
$3.9 billion for new spy planes after concluding the deal would
save $369 million, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
* Private equity firms TPG Capital and Carlyle Group
are planning to raise about A$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion) in an
initial public offering of shares in Healthscope Ltd,
Australia's biggest private hospitals operator, a source with
direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.
* Sprint Corp has lined up eight banks to finance its
proposed acquisition of T-Mobile US Inc, edging closer
to a deal that would merge the third and fourth-biggest U.S.
mobile operators, according to people familiar with the matter.
* U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc has recently approached
London-listed Shire PLC about a potential takeover,
according to people familiar with the matter, marking the latest
attempt by U.S. healthcare companies looking to acquire overseas
rivals partly to lower their tax rates.
* General Electric will propose selling its rail
signalling business to Alstom's transport arm and have
Alstom remain a shareholder of its power grid business in an
improved offer for the energy arm of Alstom ALSO.PA, French
daily Le Figaro said on Thursday.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)