June 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* French bank BNP Paribas SA is likely to pay $8
billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with
U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
* Private equity backers including CDH are seeking up to
HK$5.9 billion ($761.14 million) for the Hong Kong initial
public offering of China's Luye Pharma Group Ltd, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Central Garden & Pet Co, a pet and lawn supply
company, could see an unsolicited $10 per share offer from
Harbinger Group Inc, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
* British Car Auctions (BCA), the UK's largest seller of
second-hand vehicles, is lining up a team of banks for a stock
market listing planned for after the summer, the Sunday
Telegraph newspaper reported, without citing sources.
* Britain's biggest online rail booking system Trainline is
looking to list on the stock market in a move that could see the
company valued at more than 400 million pounds ($680.72
million), Sky News reported.
* The founder of Lululemon Athletica has turned to
Goldman Sachs as he seeks a shake-up of the yoga retailer's
board of directors and may consider options including a proxy
fight or joining a private equity firm in a buyout, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
* EFG Hermes Holdings SAE, the Egyptian investment
bank, is near to being hired with Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS) to manage the initial public offering of Edita Food
Industries, which may be valued at about $300 million, three
people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1iyjybe)
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)