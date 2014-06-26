June 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* At least two other companies are considering making a bid
for Australian compliance company SAI Global Ltd after
buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) launched a A$1.1
billion ($1.03 billion) indicative offer, a source working on
the sale told Reuters.
* Vodafone is set to gain unconditional EU approval
for its 7.2-billion-euro ($9.79 billion) bid for Spain's largest
cable operator Ono as regulators do not have competition
concerns, three people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
* Hedge fund Paulson & Co has amassed a large stake in
Allergan Inc of more than 6 million shares and supports
a deal between the Botox maker and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc
, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* U.S. fast-food chain Del Taco, which specializes in
Mexican cuisine as well as American favorites like burgers and
fries, is in the early stages of exploring a sale that could
fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
* Private equity investor Lone Star has asked banks to pitch
for roles in a planned stock market listing of its German
commercial real estate group TLG Immobilien, three people
familiar with the situation said.
* BNP Paribas is likely to be suspended from
converting foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in
some businesses for as long as a year, according to sources
familiar with the matter, an untested and severe penalty for the
French bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions
laws.
* The New York Attorney General is set to file a securities
fraud lawsuit against Barclays PLC for misrepresenting
the safety of its U.S.-based alternative trading system, or
"dark pool," to investors, according to a source.
* Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc, a pioneer
of online gambling, is considering selling some or all of the
company as part of a strategic review, two people with knowledge
of the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/TyOVa0)
* Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc is preparing
to enter the low-cost carrier business in Japan as early as July
with Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd, Toyo Keizai reported in
its online edition.
* International Business Machines Corp's proposed
$2.3 billion sale of its low-end server business to China's
Lenovo Group is in limbo as the U.S. government
investigates national security issues, The Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is combining its consumer
retail and health care investment banking groups, the New York
Times reported, citing an internal memorandum sent on Wednesday.
(nyti.ms/1lf6h1V)
Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore