June 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Big banks have started pulling their business out of Barclays' dark pool, after the British bank was sued by New York's top securities regulator for allegedly misleading institutional investors over its anonymous trading venue, The Financial times reported.

* Graeme Hart, whose packaging conglomerate made him New Zealand's richest man, is in the early stage of exploring options for his U.S. auto parts businesses, which he acquired for nearly $2 billion in 2011, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Internet giant Yahoo has put in a bid of around $250 million to buy Fullscreen, a company which creates content for YouTube channels, Britain's Sky News reported on Thursday.

