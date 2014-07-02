July 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Real estate owner Store Capital, backed by private equity
firm Oaktree Capital Management Llc, has retained banks to
explore an initial public offering or a sale to another
landlord, said people familiar with the
situation.
* Boeing is poised to win a $3 billion jet order from
UK carrier Monarch Airlines, ousting its European rival Airbus
for a key victory two weeks before the Farnborough Airshow,
industry sources said on Tuesday.
* The Amsterdam float of ING'S insurance arm NN
Group is likely to price at 20 euros a share, three
sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday, valuing the
offer at 1.54 billion euros ($2.10 billion).
* American Airlines Group is close to finalizing an
order for 200 CFM International engines, worth $2.6 billion at
list prices, to equip 100 Airbus Group NV A320neo
jetliners that the airline has on firm order, according to three
people familiar with the matter.
* Buyout firm Berkshire Partners Llc is in advanced talks to
acquire Portillo's Restaurant Group, the largest privately owned
restaurant chain in the U.S. Midwest, for close to $1 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* McVitie's maker United Biscuits Ltd is considering
undertaking an initial public offering by the end of the year,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)