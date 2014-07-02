(adds item on Echo Investement)

July 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The fourth richest Pole Michal Solowow wants to sell his entire 45 percent stake in real estate developer Echo Investment , Puls Biznesu daily reported on Wednesday, citing several sources.

* Real estate owner Store Capital, backed by private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management Llc, has retained banks to explore an initial public offering or a sale to another landlord, said people familiar with the situation.

* Boeing is poised to win a $3 billion jet order from UK carrier Monarch Airlines, ousting its European rival Airbus for a key victory two weeks before the Farnborough Airshow, industry sources said on Tuesday.

* The Amsterdam float of ING'S insurance arm NN Group is likely to price at 20 euros a share, three sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday, valuing the offer at 1.54 billion euros ($2.10 billion).

* American Airlines Group is close to finalizing an order for 200 CFM International engines, worth $2.6 billion at list prices, to equip 100 Airbus Group NV A320neo jetliners that the airline has on firm order, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Buyout firm Berkshire Partners Llc is in advanced talks to acquire Portillo's Restaurant Group, the largest privately owned restaurant chain in the U.S. Midwest, for close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* McVitie's maker United Biscuits Ltd is considering undertaking an initial public offering by the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

*

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)