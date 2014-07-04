July 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Online photo-printing service Shutterfly Inc has
put itself up for sale and hired boutique investment bank
Qatalyst Partners to find a buyer, Bloomberg reported, citing
sources.
* Sharp Corp is in talks over licensing Taiwanese
and Turkish firms to make and sell its home appliances in
Europe, a source with knowledge of the discussions said, as it
tries to cut costs to counter stagnant sales on the
continent.
* Paramount Group Inc has retained Bank of America Corp
to explore strategic alternatives, including an initial
public offering that could value the city office property owner
at up to $15 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Archer Daniels Midland Co is close to buying
natural food ingredients maker Wild Flavors GmbH, backed by
buyout group KKR & Co, for about 2.5 billion euros ($3.4
billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)