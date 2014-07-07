Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
July 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is in talks to buy a stake in the Italian pay-TV business of Silvio Berlusconi's media group Mediaset, two people familiar with the situation said on Saturday.
* Private equity firm 3i Group Plc is considering a sale or initial public offering of its Finish telecommunication unit, Eltel Networks, in a deal that may value it about 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) including debt, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.
* American Apparel Inc is in talks with Standard General, the New York-based hedge fund that controls 43 percent of the company's stock, to secure funding that would let the retailer pay off a $10 million loan and replace its board except for two co-chairmen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* German airline Lufthansa's new Chief Executive Carsten Spohr aims to sign a deal with Air China during Chancellor Angela Merkel's state visit to Beijing this weekend, a German newspaper reported.
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.