July 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* The Justice Department and Citigroup Inc are close
to a deal for the bank to pay about $7 billion to settle
allegations it sold shoddy mortgages in the run-up to the
financial crisis, people familiar with the matter told The Wall
Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1pYzNSm)
* Three main suitors are in the running to buy the Balkans
network of nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria
, a deal that could be signed before the end of July,
several sources close to the sale told Reuters.
* Barclays Plc has hired an adviser to help the
British bank offload its natural resource focused private-equity
unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)