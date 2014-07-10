(Adds Flipkart and CIMB Group)
* German lender Commerzbank AG is expected to pay
between $600 million and $800 million to resolve investigations
into its dealings with Iran and other countries under U.S.
sanctions, sources familiar with the matter said.
* Indian online retailer Flipkart is in talks to raise at
least $500 million, an investment round that will prepare the
ground for a likely listing in the United States next year, the
Economic Times reported, citing several people aware of the
development. (bit.ly/U4WDZB)
* Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is seeking to
acquire two lenders to create the country's biggest bank, a
source familiar with the deal said, a move that is likely to
push larger rival Maybank and others in the region to bulk up
too.
