July 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Irish leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital is in advanced
talks to buy around 100 Airbus aircraft, setting the stage for
what could be one of the largest order announcements at next
week's Farnborough Airshow, two people familiar with the matter
said.
* Utility EnBW has agreed to buy out Eni's
50 percent stake in a German gas grid joint venture to
take full ownership, two sources familiar with the matter said,
to take advantage of the stable income from regulated assets.
* Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in early-stage buyout
talks with U.S. auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp
, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Britain's Countryside has appointed STJ Advisors to help
the homebuilder consider future options, including a potential
initial public offering, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday, citing sources.
* Germany's Rheinmetall is interested in making a
takeover offer for German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann,
which is in merger talks with French arms maker Nexter, a German
paper reported citing industry sources.
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)