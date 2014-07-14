July 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Swiss chocolate maker Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli
is in advanced discussions to acquire family-owned U.S.
candy business Russell Stover, according to a source familiar
with the matter.
* Shire Plc is seeking a higher takeover offer from
U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc that would value the company
at about 31 billion pounds ($53 billion), according to people
familiar with the matter.
* U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan Inc is in advanced
talks to acquire a multibillion-dollar portfolio of established
products from Abbott Laboratories, people familiar with
the matter said.
* Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp is in
advanced discussions to buy insurance claims services provider
York Risk Services Group Inc for more than $1.3 billion, people
following the situation said on Friday.
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)