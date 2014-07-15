July 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Indonesia's Lion Air Group is in talks with Qantas Airways Ltd about buying the Australian carrier's stake in the Singapore-based affiliate of its budget airline Jetstar, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Privately held U.S. billboard company Van Wagner, which owns billboards in New York's Times Square and on buses on the Las Vegas strip, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $600 million, people familiar with the matter said.

(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)