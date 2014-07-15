(Adds items on RHB Capital, Leggett & Platt, Kindred
Healthcare, VistaJet, BRICS bank and REC)
July 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Indonesia's Lion Air Group is in talks with Qantas Airways
Ltd about buying the Australian carrier's stake in the
Singapore-based affiliate of its budget airline Jetstar, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Privately held U.S. billboard company Van Wagner, which
owns billboards in New York's Times Square and on buses on the
Las Vegas strip, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than
$600 million, people familiar with the matter said.
* Malaysia's state Employees Provident Fund and RHB Capital
have hired investment banks to advise on the country's
biggest banking merger, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
* Furniture maker Leggett & Platt said it is looking
to divest its underperforming store fixtures business and
expects to take a $108 million goodwill impairment related to
the business in the second quarter.
* Kindred Healthcare Inc raised its hostile bid for
a stake in Gentiva Health Services Inc, stepping up its
pursuit of the home healthcare services provided by Gentiva to
an aging U.S. population.
* Swiss private aviation firm VistaJet is in talks with
bankers over a potential sale of the business which could fetch
up to $900 million, two financial sources closely monitoring the
deal said on Monday.
* On the eve of the signing of a deal to launch a joint
development bank, the BRICS nations have still not agreed on
where the lender will be headquartered, a senior official
involved in the talks told Reuters late on Monday.
* India's Rural Electrification Corp (REC), a
state-run power sector lender, raised 15.15 billion rupees
($252.25 million) via 7-year bonds at 9.40 percent, three
sources familiar with the deal said on Monday.
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)