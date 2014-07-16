July 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp applied for an
initial public offering that is likely to value the company at
over 1 trillion yen ($9.85 billion), around two weeks ago at the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, a person with knowledge of the matter said
on Tuesday.
* U.S. buyout giant KKR & Co LP is expected to join
Australia's Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) to lodge a $1 billion
bid for Australian compliance company SAI Global Ltd,
two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)