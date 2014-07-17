July 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* General Electric Co is in talks to sell its
century-old household appliances business for as much as $2.5
billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Blackstone has won an auction for a portfolio of
home loans belonging to Spain's bailed-out Catalunya Banc, which
is being prepared for a sale, three people familiar with the
process said on Wednesday.
* BlackRock Inc is winding down one of the biggest
wagers made on bonds backed by souring U.S. mortgages during the
financial crisis, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with
knowledge of the transaction. (bloom.bg/UaXWpN)
* Morgan Stanley's infrastructure unit is considering
selling Spanish gas distributor Madrilena Red de Gas Finance BV,
Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the
matter. (bloom.bg/1kxin7r)
* Machine Zone Inc, the developer of popular mobile game
"Game of War: Fire Age", is in talks with JPMorgan Chase & Co
to raise funding that could value the company at more
than $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter
* Finance firm Pepper Australia has roped in Bank of East
Asia Ltd to help run a Hong Kong consumer finance
business that it is seeking to acquire from Standard Chartered
Plc, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* UniCredit has received at least three binding
offers for debt collection unit UCCMB, which Italy's biggest
bank by assets has put up for sale as it tackles its large stock
of soured loans, three sources close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
