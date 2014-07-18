July 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is
shuttering a distressed-debt unit as it continues to shrink its
investment bank, Bloomberg reported, citing three people
familiar with the matter.
* Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co LP and TPG
Capital LP are in talks to settle a U.S. lawsuit
accusing them of conspiring not to outbid each other and other
buyout firms on takeovers of companies, two people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar)