July 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is
shuttering a distressed-debt unit as it continues to shrink its
investment bank, Bloomberg reported, citing three people
familiar with the matter.
* Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co LP and TPG
Capital LP are in talks to settle a U.S. lawsuit
accusing them of conspiring not to outbid each other and other
buyout firms on takeovers of companies, two people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
* Shire Plc and U.S. drugmaker Abbvie Inc
plan to announce a $53 billion merger as soon as Friday morning,
two people said on Thursday.
* Fiat Chrysler has denied a magazine report saying
it's in merger talks with Volkswagen, while the
German carmaker said it had no takeovers on its agenda.
* Privately held U.S. event marketing company Advanstar,
which puts on trade shows in industries such as fashion and
healthcare, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $900
million, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* In the latest sign of financial pressures in the legal
industry, the 123-year-old Boston law firm Bingham McCutchen is
seeking a merger with another top U.S. firm and has reached out
to at least four in the past three months, sources told Reuters.
* Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks with
regional discount store operator Fred's Inc about a
potential takeover, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG can
raise its bid for U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp
to as much as $13 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
* Australia's Asciano Ltd said it is in talks to
sell a stake in its ports and logistics business, with media
reporting state-run China Merchants Group Ltd is interested and
that a deal may be worth up to A$1.1 billion ($1 billion).
