July 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* An Omani sovereign wealth fund and other shareholders in Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank are seeking to stabilise the troubled lender and hope a feasible plan will be put together within three months, a fund source told Reuters on Sunday.

* Mondelez International Inc and D.E Master Blenders 1753 are considering options including a possible sale of French coffee brands L'Or and Grand Mere as they prepare to merge their coffee businesses, sources familiar with the matter said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)