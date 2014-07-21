(Adds items on Caixabank, General Atlantic, LVMH, China
* An Omani sovereign wealth fund and other shareholders in
Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank are seeking to
stabilise the troubled lender and hope a feasible plan will be
put together within three months, a fund source told Reuters on
Sunday.
* Mondelez International Inc and D.E Master
Blenders 1753 are considering options including a possible sale
of French coffee brands L'Or and Grand Mere as they prepare to
merge their coffee businesses, sources familiar with the matter
said.
* Spanish banks Caixabank and Banco Santander
are the frontrunners to buy bailed-out lender Catalunya
Banc in the government's third attempt to sell it, sources with
knowledge of the process said on Friday.
* U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic is in talks to
buy a 2 to 5 percent stake each in India's Just Dial Ltd
and Info Edge India Ltd, two sources with
direct knowledge of the discussions said on Friday.
* French luxury group LVMH has named Sebastian
Suhl, currently head of its Givenchy fashion brand, as the new
chief executive of Marc Jacobs to prepare the U.S. fashion
business ahead of a possible flotation, sources close to LVMH
said.
* China's central bank has re-lent 1 trillion yuan ($161
billion) to China Development Bank (CDB), the country's top
policy bank, via a new monetary tool called PSL to test
medium-term interest rates, the semi-official China Business
News said on Monday.
* Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural gas
producer, may sell its Deep Panuke natural gas project, off Nova
Scotia's Atlantic coast, by yearend, Bloomberg News reported on
its website, citing unidentified sources.
* Nigerian drinks company Chi Ltd is exploring options
including a potential sale that could value it at as much as $1
billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.
* Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investment, a major shareholder
in Dubai builder Arabtec, said on Sunday that it was
studying different options for its stake but that any talks on a
deal would remain confidential.
* The Serious Fraud Office, the UK's main anti-fraud agency,
could announce a formal investigation into alleged manipulation
of the global foreign exchange market by the end of this month,
the FT.com reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the
situation.
* The son of Club Mediterranee's founder told a
weekly paper he supported a takeover offer by Italian tycoon
Andrea Bonomi and that he would become the resort chain's
non-executive chairman if that offer is successful.
