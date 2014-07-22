BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
July 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Embattled Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling on Monday met with former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Steve Ballmer to discuss a possible settlement over Sterling's opposition to the $2 billion sale of the basketball team, a source close to the case said.
* Club Mediterranee's board of directors will meet on Friday to decide whether to back a takeover offer for the holidays group from top shareholder Andrea Bonomi, according to a source close to the matter.
* Fcpt announces additional acquisition of a mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
March 16 Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd agreed to buy Cargill Inc's petroleum business, the commodities trader said on Thursday, the latest reshuffling of its business following an almost three-year slump in oil prices.