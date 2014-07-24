July 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has found serious
problems in Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. operations,
including shoddy financial reporting, weak technology and
inadequate auditing and oversight, people close to the matter
told Reuters.
* Italian energy grid holding company CDP Reti will receive
a loan of around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) to help smooth a
sale of a stake to China's State Grid Corp, two sources familiar
with the matter said.
* Point72 Asset Management LP, the firm renamed by Steven
Cohen after he shut down SAC Capital Advisors LP, has hired
Scott Braunstein from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday.
* Britain's markets regulator and a group of global banks
are in talks to reach a first settlement in a currency-rigging
probe, with a deal possible this year, Bloomberg reported.
* BHP Billiton Plc and Anglo American Plc
are looking to sell their jointly owned manganese assets
portfolio in South Africa and Australia, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)