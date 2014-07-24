BRIEF-Storage Vault closes acquisition of $7.4 mln Kitchener Storage asset
* Storage Vault closes acquisition of $7.4 million Kitchener Storage asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has found serious problems in Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. operations, including shoddy financial reporting, weak technology and inadequate auditing and oversight, people close to the matter told Reuters.
* Italian energy grid holding company CDP Reti will receive a loan of around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) to help smooth a sale of a stake to China's State Grid Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said.
* Point72 Asset Management LP, the firm renamed by Steven Cohen after he shut down SAC Capital Advisors LP, has hired Scott Braunstein from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
* Britain's markets regulator and a group of global banks are in talks to reach a first settlement in a currency-rigging probe, with a deal possible this year, Bloomberg reported.
* BHP Billiton Plc and Anglo American Plc are looking to sell their jointly owned manganese assets portfolio in South Africa and Australia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Britain's BG Group is considering selling its largest operations in the North Sea for about 1 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), The Times reported on Thursday.
