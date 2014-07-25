(Adds China Huadian Corp)

July 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* U.S. cable group Liberty Global has offered to sell its pay TV channel Film1 in an attempt to win EU antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition of Dutch rival Ziggo , a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* The board of Italy's flagship airline Alitalia will propose to shareholders a capital increase of as much as 250 million euros ($336.68 million), a source with knowledge of a document said on Thursday after a meeting of the airline's board.

* The long-awaited fine on Britain's Lloyds Banking Group in relation to the benchmark interest rate (LIBOR) fixing allegations will be announced next week, two sources familiar with the inquiry told Reuters.

* U.S. real estate website operator Zillow Inc is in advanced talks to buy smaller rival Trulia Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Advent International and a Bulgarian-Russian consortium led by businessman Denis Barekov are favourites to buy Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkan bank network, two sources familiar with the process said.

* Banca Carige has entered exclusive talks with U.S. investment fund Apollo Management Holdings LP for the sale of its two insurance units, the Italian mid-sized lender said in a statement on Thursday.

* Israel-based SodaStream International, which makes home soda machines, is in talks to be taken private in a deal valuing the company at $828 million, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* State-owned China Huadian Corp, one of China's five major power utilities, has drawn up a restructuring blueprint as part of efforts to move all its qualifying assets into its listed units, the state-owned China Securities Journal reported on Friday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)