Aug 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is shutting its controversial turnaround division and the two most senior executives who ran it are to leave the bank, a person familiar with the situation said on Friday.

* Snapchat Inc's financing talks with China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N are over, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Tango, the mobile messaging company, is arranging a financing transaction that would value its business at around $1.5 billion, roughly one-third more than the valuation it received just five months ago, according to three people familiar with the situation.

* Private equity giant TPG Capital Management LP made a $3.1 billion approach for Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, a source said, setting the scene for a possible bid war for the world's No.2 winemaker with rival KKR & Co LP.

* Blackstone Group LP is close to a deal to buy a 50 percent stake worth $1.2 billion in a gas field in Louisiana currently owned by Royal Dutch Shell, according to a person familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)