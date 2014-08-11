(Adds China Reinsurance Group Corp)
* Snapchat Inc's financing talks with China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N are over, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Tango, the mobile messaging company, is arranging a
financing transaction that would value its business at around
$1.5 billion, roughly one-third more than the valuation it
received just five months ago, according to three people
familiar with the situation.
* Private equity giant TPG Capital Management LP
made a $3.1 billion approach for Australia's Treasury Wine
Estates Ltd, a source said, setting the scene for a
possible bid war for the world's No.2 winemaker with rival KKR &
Co LP.
* Blackstone Group LP is close to a deal to buy a 50
percent stake worth $1.2 billion in a gas field in Louisiana
currently owned by Royal Dutch Shell, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is shutting its
controversial turnaround division and the two most senior
executives who ran it are to leave the bank, a person familiar
with the situation said on Friday.
* China Reinsurance Group Corp, the country's biggest
reinsurer, is planning an initial public offering of up to about
$2 billion in Hong Kong in the first half of next year, the
latest instance of Beijing's push to reform its state-owned
firms. The Beijing-based state-owned company is working closely
with UBS AG and HSBC Holdings PLC on
preparations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
with direct knowledge of the deal. (on.wsj.com/1oVuFvm)
