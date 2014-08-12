Aug 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China's $653 billion sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp, is in talks to buy Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm Avolon for $4 billion to $5 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Swiss dental-implant maker Nobel Biocare has attracted interest from possible buyers including U.S. conglomerate Danaher Corp and buyout group EQT Partners, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Apple Inc's suppliers have begun manufacturing new iPad tablets in an attempt to revive flagging sales of the tablet, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Property lender Aareal Bank has agreed on the terms of the repayment of a final tranche of state aid to German bank bailout fund Soffin, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

