(Repeats with no changes to text)
Aug 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Belgian power grid operator Elia, State Grid Corporation
of China (SGCC), Italian grid operator Terna and Canadian
pension fund PSP Investments have been shortlisted to bid for a
66 percent stake in Greek grid operator ADMIE, a source familiar
with the bidding process told Reuters.
* Malaysian plantations-to-motoring group Sime Darby Bhd
has hired four banks to arrange a stock market listing
for its autos business that could raise $500 million by the
second quarter of next year, sources familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
* Tokyo Electric Power Co may hive off its
hydropower and renewable energy operations into a separate unit,
sources with knowledge of the matter said, in another element to
a revamp as it tries to recover from the Fukushima nuclear
disaster of 2011.
* Italian designer Roberto Cavalli is in talks to sell a
majority stake in his eponymous fashion house to VTB Capital,
the investment arm of Russia's second largest lender, VTB Bank,
two sources close to the company said.
* The family owner of German fashion group Bogner has
appointed Goldman Sachs Group Inc to find a buyer for the
maker of upmarket winter jackets and skiwear, sources familiar
with the matter said.
* Private equity firm GTCR LLC has hired investment banks to
find a buyer for Curo Health Services, a provider of home
healthcare and hospice services, and hopes it will fetch as much
as $750 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Equistone Partners Europe, a private-equity group spinout
from Barclays PLC, plans to seek about 1.7 billion
euros ($2.27 billion) for its second buyout fund since
independence from the British bank, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1q6i2uq)
* Savola Group SJSC, a Saudi Arabian food
producer, is among first-round bidders for Kuwait Food Co
, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in the
Middle East and North Africa, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the situation. (bloom.bg/1r6NH5c)
* Data cruncher Mu Sigma Inc is in talks with multiple
investors for a fresh round of fund-raising that could catapult
the company into the rarefied league of India-based startup
firms with multi-billion-dollar valuations, the Economic Times
reported, citing two people with knowledge of the developments.
(bit.ly/1r7Q1ck)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)