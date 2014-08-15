(Repeats with no changes to text)

Aug 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Petrovietnam has bid for a stake in Murphy Oil Corp's Malaysian oil and gas assets, challenging other suitors including Mitsubishi Corp and Indian state oil companies, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said.

* French telecoms group Orange is looking to sell around 9,400 mobile antennas in Spain to cut costs and boost profitability as the sector consolidates, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

* AAC Capital UK is looking to sell kettle safety firm Strix in a deal that could value the company at $500 million and draw interest from other private equity firms and Chinese buyers, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Japanese property developer Mori Trust Co is in final talks to buy a complex of buildings in Tokyo from U.S. buyout firm Lone Star for more than 100 billion yen (about $1 billion), five people with knowledge of the matter said.

* Thousands of British construction jobs could be lost if Balfour Beatty Plc was to accept Carillion Plc's proposed merger offer to create a 3 billion pound (5.01 billion US dollar) giant, the Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

* Supervalu Inc is in the early stages of investigating a potential data breach that could have affected more than 1,000 stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (1 US dollar = 0.5993 British pound) (1 US dollar = 102.5500 Japanese yen) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)