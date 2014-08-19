Aug 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by the media:

* Hong Kong-listed Fosun International Ltd is in talks to buy a U.S. life insurance arm of Swiss Re AG in a possible $400 million to $500 million deal, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Standard Chartered Plc is close to a deal to pay between $200 million and $300 million to resolve allegations by New York's banking regulator that it failed to review high-risk transactions, two years after agreeing to reform its practices, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is unlikely to bid for Family Dollar Stores Inc after an internal review of the takeover target, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1pFWk4g)

* Privately held AccentHealth, a company that shows CNN programming hosted by Dr Sanjay Gupta on TV screens in the waiting rooms of doctors' offices, is exploring a sale that could fetch $300 million, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* ConvaTec's private equity owners plan to explore a sale of the medical device maker next year, even as interest from several healthcare companies in a potential $10 billion acquisition intensifies, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Mexico's state-run electricity company will announce on Monday tenders for nearly $4.9 billion in projects in a first round of auctions under a sweeping opening of the government-run energy sector, daily El Financiero reported.

* China's biggest energy firm PetroChina is reviewing its multi-billion-dollar push to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel trucks and ships in place of diesel, shutting two major gas liquefaction plants, sources said.

* Procter & Gamble Co is working with advisors including Goldman Sachs Group as the world's largest household products maker reviews up to 100 underperforming brands for potential divestiture, people familiar with the matter said.

* One of the world's largest online games companies, Miniclip, has hired advisers to find a buyer after previous attempts to sell it fell through, according to several sources familiar with the firm.

* Telefonica will offer Vivendi a television content-sharing deal alongside its bid for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband telecoms business GVT, taking its overall offer to around 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion), a source said on Monday.

* Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd are among suitors short-listed to buy a $16-billion minority stake in China's Sinopec Sales, the world's largest fuel retail network, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana is closing in on an agreement to sell most of its restaurant business for around 1 billion pesos ($77 million), Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

