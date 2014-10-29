Oct 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* TPG Capital Management LP has hired investment bank Lazard
Group LLC to sell Australian gas and electricity retailer Alinta
Energy in a deal worth about A$4 billion ($3.54 billion), three
sources close to the transaction said.
* Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras Brasileiro SA
may delay the construction of two refineries as
slowing demand growth for gasoline and diesel and high costs
make the projects uneconomic, a high-level company official told
Reuters on Tuesday.
* French cable telecoms operator Numericable Group SA
is to launch a 4.7 billion euro ($6 billion) capital
hike on Wednesday to finance its takeover of Vivendi SA's
SFR mobile network operator, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
* A Milan court ordered that 1.2 billion euros ($1.5
billion) of assets seized from the family that owns the troubled
Ilva steel group should be released to the company, court
sources said on Tuesday.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)