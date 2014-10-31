Oct 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The private equity owners of Parques Reunidos are sounding
out interest for a sale that could value the Spanish zoo, marine
and water park operator at about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion),
four sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
* The parent company of yearbook and class ring maker Herff
Jones is close to selling itself to a private equity consortium
led by Charlesbank Capital Partners for about $1.5 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Japan's government will approve on Friday allocation
targets for the world's biggest pension fund which aim to raise
the portion of Japanese shares to 25 percent of its portfolio
from the current target of 12 percent, two government sources
said.
* Deutsche Bank is one of several financial firms
chosen by the European Central Bank to help carry out its plans
to buy asset backed securities, two people familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
* General Electric Co is planning to divest stakes in
its joint venture auto-financing and credit card businesses in
South Korea, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as
the U.S. conglomerate continues to trim its exposure to the
financial services sector.
* Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) will
provide a loan of 10 billion yen ($92 million) to electronics
maker Sharp Corp, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Thursday.
* German property company IVG Immobilien has
attracted three bids for Frankfurt office and hotel building The
Squaire, as it seeks to offload assets after emerging from
insolvency last month, a source familiar with the deal said.
* The Spanish government has decided to postpone the
flagship privatisation of airport operator Aena via a $10
billion share listing until the first months of 2015, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
* A major RadioShack Corp lender is attempting to
buy a bigger part of the electronic retailer's debt in exchange
for backing the company's store-closing plan, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)