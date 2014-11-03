Nov 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* CBS Corp and Dish Network Corp are far apart on talks for a new distribution deal, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations, setting up the possibility that the satellite provider's subscribers could lose access to the most-watched U.S. TV network next month.

* Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is working on a rights issue to fill at least half of a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital hole uncovered in a European financial health check, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Thai energy drink maker Carabao Group PCL has set the price range of an initial public offering (IPO) at 26 to 28 baht a share, to raise up to 7 billion baht ($214.7 million), people with knowledge of the sale said.

* U.S. authorities are investigating London-based Standard Chartered Plc for potential U.S. sanctions violations connected to its banking for Iranian-controlled entities in Dubai, according to people familiar with the probe.

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed a veteran former Barclays Plc banker to run its consumer banking business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)