* LightSquared, the bankrupt wireless venture owned by Phil
Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners, has reached a deal to
bring the company out of bankruptcy under control of lenders,
according to a person close to the matter.
* Xiaomi Corp is in talks for a funding round that values
the smartphone maker at around $40 billion to $50 billion,
people familiar with the matter said. (bloom.bg/1x2Z9xm)
* United Biscuits' (IPO-UNI.L) private equity owners are
close to sealing a deal to sell the UK-based cookies and snacks
maker to Turkey's Yildiz Holding for about over 2 billion pounds
($3 billion), including debt, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
* Total SA returned the 175,000-barrel-per-day
crude distillation unit to production on Sunday at its
225,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with
operations at the refinery said on Monday.
* Marathon Petroleum Corp's 451,000 barrel-per-day
(bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery has cut back production to the
minimum on its 60,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic
cracking unit 1 (FCCU1) due to work on a pollution-reduction
system, said sources familiar with operations at the refinery.
* UK lender Virgin Money is seeking to go ahead with its
postponed London stock market listing amid firmer market
conditions by the end of next week, two sources familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
