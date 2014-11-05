Nov 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Italian utility Enel is set to start a process
to sell shares in its Spanish unit Endesa SA in the
next few days, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
* The co-head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank
in London, Zar Amrolia, has stepped down and will
assume a new role in the bank, a person close to the situation
said on Tuesday.
* At least three oil companies are still actively bidding
for Citgo Petroleum Corp, the U.S. refining arm of Venezuela's
PDVSA, even after the country's finance minister said
that the auction was no longer going ahead, according to three
people familiar with the situation.
* Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has agreed
to acquire Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI), a U.S.
contract food sanitation company, for close to $1 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the world's most
indebted publicly traded crude producer, received support from
Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega to raise gasoline
prices, Bloomberg reported quoting a person familiar with the
matter. (bloom.bg/1tG5TTa)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)