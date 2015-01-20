(Repeats with no changes to text)
Jan 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Brazilian oil and gas company HRT Participacoes SA
reached an agreement to buy offshore assets of Royal
Dutch Shell Plc in the Campos Basin, a source with
knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
* Japanese trading house Itochu Corp and Thailand's
Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) plan to jointly invest about 1
trillion yen ($8.5 billion) in China's Citic Group, a
source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
* Mahanagar Gas Ltd IPO-MGAS.BO, a natural gas distributor
in India, is looking to raise around 8 billion rupees ($129.60
million) in a stock market listing in the first quarter of 2015,
three sources involved in the process told Reuters.
* Indian drug manufacturer Alkem Laboratories has appointed
Nomura and Axis Capital as lead bankers for a planned 15-18
billion rupees ($242.88-$291.45 million) initial public
offering, five sources involved in the process told Reuters.
* India's Suzlon Energy Ltd is in advanced talks
to sell its wholly-owned German subsidiary Senvion SE to
U.S.-based private-equity fund Centerbridge Partners for about
$1 billion, The Economic Times reported, citing sources privy to
the development. (bit.ly/1EjNuy7)
($1 = 61.7300 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)