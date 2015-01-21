Jan 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity fund Permira has offered 2.2 billion euros
($2.54 billion) to buy Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari
Italiane (ICBPI), an Italian bank specialising in payment
services owned by domestic cooperative banks, two sources close
to the matter said.
* European private equity fund PAI is asking investors to
increase the amount it is allowed to raise for its 3
billion-euro Fund VI after receiving strong demand, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Venezuela has taken U.S. refining unit Citgo Petroleum
Corp off the auction block and it will now seek to
raise $2.5 billion in the debt market to provide funding for the
cash-strapped country, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
* Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a maker of bowel
drugs, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners
Holdings LP to explore its options, including a potential sale
to a larger drugmaker, according to three people familiar with
the matter.
* Blackstone Group LP, the biggest owner of U.S.
single-family houses, agreed to buy 36 apartment properties
across the country for about $1.7 billion as it expands its
rental business, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with
knowledge of the transaction. (bloom.bg/1wom6J9)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
($1 = 0.8647 euros)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)