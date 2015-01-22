(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Google Inc is preparing to sell mobile phone
plans directly to customers and manage their calls and mobile
data over a cellular network, The Information reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. Google is expected to reach
deals to buy wholesale access to Sprint and T-Mobile
mobile voice and data networks, making it a mobile
virtual network operator, the technology news website said.
* Online ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc has
raised $1.6 billion in convertible debt from wealth management
clients of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
* Jordan's Nuqul Group is selling a 25 percent stake in FINE
Hygienic Holdings, one of the Middle East's largest tissue and
paper products manufacturers, in a deal that could be worth up
to $200 million, sources aware of the matter told
Reuters.
* Dutch soft drinks bottler Refresco Gerber has
attracted bids from three private equity funds valuing the
business at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion), sources
familiar with the process said.
* India's Reliance Industries Ltd is set to raise
at least $1 billion by selling 10-year bonds to overseas
investors, the Mint reported, citing two people familiar with
the matter. (bit.ly/1BgaD3B)
($1 = 0.8620 euros)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)