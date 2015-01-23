Jan 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is set to buy Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 in a deal valued at more than 10 billion pounds ($15.01 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as Asia's richest man makes one of his biggest bets yet to revamp his European telecoms business.

* British shoe chain Office is pressing ahead with an initial public offering that could value the private equity-backed company at around 300 million pounds ($450.27 million), sources familiar with the plan said.

* Irish cement maker CRH and a consortium led by Blackstone are battling for assets which Lafarge and Holcim must sell ahead of their planned merger, several people familiar with the matter said.

* Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N), India's largest online retailer, is ramping up its technology infrastructure by investing $10 million in new servers from Dell Inc to build a private cloud, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (bit.ly/1zB8kdB)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.6663 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)