(Corrects date in dateline to Jan. 27 from Jan. 26)
Jan 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Swiss electronics company TE Connectivity Ltd is
said to be nearing a deal to sell its network equipment unit to
CommScope Holding Co Inc for about $3 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed an 8
percent stake in enterprise software maker Informatica Corp
in a filing on Monday, and may push for the company to
be sold, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Books are covered for the stock market listing of Spanish
airport group Aena, two sources close to the deal
said on Monday, after strong demand for the shares in the first
day of "roadshow" meetings with investors.
* Turkish Airlines is in negotiations to obtain
10 or more Airbus A380 jets in a deal potentially worth $4
billion based on a direct purchase at catalogue prices, two
people familiar with the matter said.
* Google will announce the launch of its
high-speed fiber-optic Internet service in Atlanta, Charlotte,
N.C., Raleigh-Durham, N.C. and Nashville, Tenn. in coming days,
the Wall Street Journal reported citing two people familiar with
the situation. (on.wsj.com/15N9sOF)
* Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas is in talks to sell
his 40 percent stake worth about $116 million in railway
carriages producer Newag, the Puls Biznesu daily said
on Monday, quoting an unnamed source.
* In a surprise turn of events, state-owned Oil and Natural
Gas Corporation Ltd has agreed to its partner, Cairn
India Ltd, retaining the prolific Rajasthan oil block
beyond the contractual deadline of 2020, without any condition,
the Business Standard reported citing sources with direct
knowledge of the development. (bit.ly/1H2COsR)
* Mobile advertising network InMobi has entered into
discussions with several marquee investors, including some of
the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds and internet
companies, to raise its next significant round of funding, the
Economic Times reported citing at least two people with
knowledge of developments. (bit.ly/1DcMw62)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)