* Blackstone Group LP has started a process to either
sell or launch an initial public stock offering for U.K. resort
operator Center Parcs, the Wall Street Journal reported citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1z74nul)
* The chairman of Pearson Plc, the FTSE-100
education and media group which owns the Financial Times, is to
step down after a decade at the helm, Sky News reported citing
sources. (bit.ly/1yLtfJb)
* Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras
decided on Tuesday not to take a corruption-related charge
against earnings on its delayed third-quarter results after the
board failed to agree on the extent that graft has inflated the
value of its assets, the Globo newspaper reported citing an
unnamed company source.
* Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group
failed to remove a local government block on sales at its
Shenzhen projects during talks with public officials on Monday,
a company source familiar with the discussions said.
* Sony Corp plans to cut around 1,000 additional
jobs in its struggling smartphone division as it tries to bring
its electronics business back into the black, sources said on
Wednesday.
* Suez Environnement, the world's second-largest
waste and water firm, is planning to reorganise around a single
brand and along regional lines, sources familiar with the plan
told Reuters.
* Embattled Italian oil services group Saipem is
in pole position to win a contract worth up to $2 billion to
replace pipes at the Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
* India's SpiceJet Ltd has secured a 1 billion
rupees ($16.3 million) loan arrangement to meet short-term
liabilities as it awaits approval from the markets regulator for
a rescue plan under which control of the cash-strapped airline
will be transferred to an original co-founder and other
investors, Mint reported citing two people familiar with the
development. (bit.ly/1H9lW3C)
* Indigo Airlines IPO-INAI.BO, India's biggest airline by
market share, is leasing more planes as it prepares to become
bigger and combat competition from new entrants, Mint reported
citing a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be
identified. (bit.ly/1H9p3J4)
* Private-equity investors Apax Partners LLP, Carlyle Group
LP, Baring Asia and Everstone Capital are evaluating a
$500-million offer to buy out the about to be carved off Indian
BPO unit of London-listed Serco Group Plc, the Times of
India reported citing multiple sources briefed on the matter. (bit.ly/1JEdAyZ)
