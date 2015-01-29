Jan 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Malaysian long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X is
set to announce a rights issue of shares as early as Friday to
try and close a growing cash-flow gap, said two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter.
* The London Stock Exchange Group Plc plans to put
Russell Investments up for sale in mid-February and hopes to
fetch around $1.4 billion for the unit, two sources told Reuters
Wednesday.
* Financial software company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc
is in talks to buy accounting software maker Advent
Software Inc for about $2.3 billion, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
* Fixed income manager Sage Advisory Services is up for
sale, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
The Austin, Texas-based asset management firm, which manages $11
billion in private client and institutional assets, hopes to
fetch around $100 million through a sale, according to two of
the sources.
* New U.S. "net neutrality" rules are expected to regulate
for the first time deals in which content companies such as
Netflix Inc pay broadband providers to connect with
their networks for smooth downloads, according to people
familiar with the plan.
* Sysco Corp looks as though it will have to wait
longer for its $8.2 billion US Foods merger to be
approved by regulators, if it is at all. The Federal Trade
Commission this week sent a subpoena to a third-party food
distributor asking for more information, the NY Post reported,
citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation. (bit.ly/1BrK60R)
* Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is in talks with
Gurgaon, India-based realty developer Vatika Group to form an
exclusive alliance to invest in residential and commercial
properties in North India. GIC is looking to infuse about $150
million in this platform, the Economic Times reported, citing
two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/1EQzo7F)
* India's Olacabs is on the verge of buying rival
Taxi-ForSure for about $200 million, an aggressive move which
sets up a straight fight with Uber for dominance of India's taxi
aggregation market. (bit.ly/1Lj2MYO)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)