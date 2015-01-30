Jan 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The GoGo Squeez fruit puree maker Materne SAS turned down
European investment company Eurazeo SA's offer to buy
it at 800 million euros ($906.56 million) last year, Bloomberg
reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
* Online music streaming service Spotify is working with
Goldman Sachs for a new round of private fundraising
which could potentially put off the initial public offering for
another year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
* Sunac China Holdings has agreed to buy a 49.3
percent stake in troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group
, a report in the financial news magazine Caixin said
on Friday, citing an unidentified senior company executive.
* Marquette Transportation Company LLC, a U.S. towboat
operator, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than
$1 billion and has attracted the interest of Dell Inc
Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Macquarie Group Ltd is in talks to buy Jefferies
Group LLC's commodities and financial derivatives
brokerage, three sources said, as the Australian bank continues
to expand its commodities business while rivals retreat.
* Germany's Mahle has launched a takeover bid for the air
conditioning business of U.S. car parts maker Delphi,
business daily Handelsblatt said on Thursday without citing
sources.
* Hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management (IPO-PERS.L)
is pressing for seats on animal health company Zoetis Inc's
board of directors, with an eye to pushing through cost
cuts and a possible merger, according to sources familiar with
the negotiations.
* Poland's second largest telecoms operator Netia
is to announce a partnership with the country's No.4 mobile
operator Play, which could be a first step towards an eventual
merger, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Malaysia's second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan, will lend
1MDB 2 billion ringgit ($552.18 million) to settle a
loan to local banks, two people familiar with the matter said,
helping pave the way for a $3 billion IPO by the state investor.
* Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd is considering
a sale of subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank (NCB) that could
fetch about $6 billion, in a bid to stop cannibalising the China
business of its parent, people familiar with the matter said.
* Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
is considering raising the size of a planned capital increase to
around 3.5 billion euros, one billion euros more than initially
planned, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
* Microsoft Corp is putting money into Cyanogen,
which is building a version of the Android mobile-operating
system outside of Google's auspices, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/15LNZoS)
* Japan's SoftBank Corp and New York-based Tiger
Global Management - two of the largest investors in the nation's
Internet sector - are looking to increase their presence here
and will hire or move overseas executives to lead operations in
India, the Economic Times reported citing sources. (bit.ly/1CiriXp)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
($1 = 3.6220 ringgit)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)