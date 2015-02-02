(Adds Panasonic)
Feb 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Hellman & Friedman, an American private equity giant, is
preparing a 2 billion pound ($3.02 billion) takeover bid for
Auto Trader, Britain's biggest used-car marketplace, the Sunday
Times reported, citing sources. (thetim.es/16gIxuS)
* Towergate's senior creditors are set to seize control of
the insurance broker in a restructuring of its 1 billion pound
debt burden that will wipe out the interest of its private
equity backer Advent and also lead to heavy losses for
bondholders, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1KiZfGz)
* Adani Power is in race for all six coal blocks
reserved for the power sector in the upcoming auction of 23
operational mines, while Jindal Steel & Power is eyeing four,
the Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter. (bit.ly/1DmsOVa)
* Hedge fund Standard General LP is in talks to serve as the
lead bidder at a bankruptcy auction for RadioShack Corp,
the struggling consumer electronics retailer, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Morgan Stanley is shopping its oil-trading and
storage business again after an earlier deal to sell the unit
fell through last month, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT firm, is
in advanced talks with two U.S. brand consulting firms - Wolff
Olins and Roth Partners - to explore a fresh brand identity and
positioning, the Economic Times reported, citing three people
familiar with the discussions. (bit.ly/1Dmwia5)
* Mumbai-based VVF (India) Ltd is looking to raise around 10
billion rupees