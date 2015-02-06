(Adds Blackberry)
Feb 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Virgin Active has hired South Africa-based Standard Bank
Group Ltd to list the British health and fitness chain
on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, which may value the company
at about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.30 billion), Sky News reported.
* Temasek Holdings, a Singaporean state fund, is
one among a number of potential acquirers plotting a takeover
bid for Misys, one of the UK's biggest software companies, Sky
News reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1DCQCV3)
* Pacific Investment Management Co managing directors Brian
Baker and Suhail Dada are retiring and a third has left as the
investment firm recovers from the most tumultuous year in its
history, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the
matter. (bloom.bg/1ugVcbN)
* Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
is in talks with a consortium of mainland Chinese
companies to sell a 160 billion Hong Kong Dollars ($20.64
billion) stake in its ports business, the South China Morning
Post reported on Friday, citing a person with knowledge of the
situation.
* Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Canadian Imperial
Bank of Commerce (CIBC), two of Canada's biggest banks,
looked at buying U.S. lender Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Italian oil and gas group Eni is working with
Goldman Sachs on the possible spinoff of its power and
gas unit, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
* AdvancePierre Foods is interviewing investment banks to
prepare for a sale that could value the private equity-owned
protein and sandwich supplier at more than $2 billion, including
debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Italian mobile phone operator Wind is in exclusive talks
to sell its towers to Spain's Abertis, several sources
close to the matter said on Thursday, with another source close
to Wind saying the deal is almost done.
* France's Areva is drafting a plan to let
utility EDF take a stake in some of its businesses, giving the
indebted nuclear group a capital boost and strengthening the
link between the two firms, a source familiar with the situation
said.
* Media and advertising multinational Dentsu Aegis Network
(DAN) is working towards integrating its two India operations -
Dentsu India and Dentsu Aegis Media - into one company within
the next six months to one year, the Economic Times, reported
citing top officials aware of the plans. (bit.ly/1Fcv3vP)
* Snapdeal's biggest investor SoftBank Corp is
close to increasing its stake in the company to more than 38
percent from roughly 33 percent currently by buying shares from
at least two of Snapdeal's existing investors, ahead of
Snapdeal's next round of fund raising, Mint reported, citing two
people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/16mKLIl)
* With its India plans not making much headway, China's
largest truck manufacturer, Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
, has let go of most of its top local executives, the
Economic Times reported, citing multiple sources. (bit.ly/1FcyClN)
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is
investigating a Jan. 14 spike in trading in BlackBerry Ltd
options that took place hours before Reuters reported
that Samsung Electronics Co was in talks to buy the
Canadian smartphone maker, according to a person familiar with
the investigation.
