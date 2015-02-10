Feb 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Barclays Plc is planning to raise pay for junior investment bankers as the British bank seeks to retain talent, Bloomberg News reported, citing two persons familiar with the matter.

* Deutsche Bank AG's electronic foreign exchange trading platform is now under the scrutiny of a monitor installed by New York's banking regulator, as part of a probe into whether the German lender manipulated the currency market, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Tesco Plc rebuffed an approach from billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont in December to buy the British retailer's Thai unit, but undeterred, the tycoon is building financial firepower for another attempt, people familiar with the matter said.

* Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC is exploring a sale of Air Medical Group Holdings Inc in a deal that could value the U.S. helicopter ambulance company at around $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Levy Acquisition Corp, the blank-check acquisition vehicle of Chicago restaurateur Larry Levy, is in advanced talks to acquire Del Taco Inc, a U.S. fast food chain specializing in Mexican cuisine, according to people familiar with the matter.

* A U.S. housing regulator is considering limiting one of the most powerful tools federal attorneys have to punish banks for making mistakes in mortgage lending, a move the Federal Housing Administration hopes will encourage banks to give more home loans to worthy but weaker borrowers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ETDWgz)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)