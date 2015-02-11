(Corrects to add source in Suzlon item)
Feb 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to buy
apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc and is trying to secure
debt financing for a deal that could reach $3 billion, according
to two people familiar with the matter.
* The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining how
fraudulent tax returns were filed in 19 states through
tax-preparation software TurboTax, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
* Finland's state investment arm Solidium has raised the
number of shares it is selling in Swedish telecoms group
TeliaSonera to 200 million from 175 million, a source
familiar with the matter said.
* French start-up Sigfox has raised 100 million euros
($112.80 million) from seven heavy-weight investors to help it
build new networks globally to connect everything from washing
machines to smart metres to the Internet, sources said.
* Adani Realty, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has
entered into an agreement with New York based, India-focused
investment firm Brahma Management to jointly develop a 150-acre
township in Gurgaon, the Economic Times reported citing three
people aware of the development. (bit.ly/17d8JqM)
* Suzlon Energy, the Tulsi Tanti-promoted wind energy
turbine maker, is in talks with billionaire Dilip Shanghvi's
son, Aalok Shanghvi, for a possible merger or stake purchase
with the latter's company, PV Powertech, which makes solar
energy panels, Business Standard newspaper reported citing a
person familiar with the talks. (bit.ly/1CSVjNV)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)