Feb 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to buy
apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc and is trying to secure
debt financing for a deal that could reach $3 billion, according
to two people familiar with the matter.
* The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining how
fraudulent tax returns were filed in 19 states through
tax-preparation software TurboTax, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
* Finland's state investment arm Solidium has raised the
number of shares it is selling in Swedish telecoms group
TeliaSonera to 200 million from 175 million, a source
familiar with the matter said.
* French start-up Sigfox has raised 100 million euros
($112.80 million) from seven heavy-weight investors to help it
build new networks globally to connect everything from washing
machines to smart metres to the Internet, sources said.
* Adani Realty, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has
entered into an agreement with New York based, India-focused
investment firm Brahma Management to jointly develop a 150-acre
township in Gurgaon, the Economic Times reported citing three
people aware of the development. (bit.ly/17d8JqM)
* Suzlon Energy, the Tulsi Tanti-promoted wind energy
turbine maker, is in talks with billionaire Dilip Shanghvi's
son, Aalok Shanghvi, for a possible merger or stake purchase
with the latter's company, PV Powertech, which makes solar
energy panels, Business Standard newspaper reported citing a
person familiar with the talks. (bit.ly/1CSVjNV)
* British data centre provider Telecity is being
circled by private equity funds, sources familiar with the
matter said, amid an increase in takeover interest in the FTSE
250 company since the departure of its chief executive in
October.
